Princess Anne takes over key event after King Charles' new film premiere 

Princess Anne is reportedly assisting her cancer-stricken brother, King Charles III, who recently caught up with multiple royal engagements.
On Thursday, January 29, the hardest-working British Royal Family member hosted a prestigious investiture ceremony at St. James’s Palace on behalf of His Majesty, who is currently promoting his new film, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision.
Acknowledging Princess Royal’s recent Royal duties, the 77-year-old monarch’s office stated on his official Instagram account, praising Her Royal Highness and the recipients who received their respective honours.
“Congratulations to everyone who received honours at today’s investiture ceremonies, hosted by The Princess Royal at St James’s Palace,” Buckingham Palace shared.
They continued individually mentioning each and every recipient, including the founder of the Rap Therapy organisation, who aims to work on society’s education and mental health awareness.
Among the honourees, the restaurateur and community champion, Sujan Katuwal, was also included.
They continued, “Amongst recipients were. Founder of @rap_therapy_100, Bhishma Asare MBE, for services to education and mental health awareness. Restaurateur and community champion, Sujan Katuwal MBE. Darts player, Deta Hedman OBE. Co-CEO of @thecookkitchen, Rosalie Brown CBE.”
This update came shortly after King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, hosted a special screening of His Majesty’s new film, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, at Windsor Castle.
In his exclusive film, King Charles’ backlash is featured, which he suffered due to his environmental campaigning.