Lady Gaga confirmed as 2026 Grammy Awards performer alongside Justin Bieber

The 2026 Grammys will be quite a star-studded affair, as Lady Gaga has confirmed to be part of the performing line-up alongside Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter.
Gaga is nominated for seven awards, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for MAYHEM and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Harlequin.
Moreover, Bieber, who released two albums in 2025, also has his album SWAG nominated for Album of the Year. Tracks such as DAISIES and YUKON have also been nominated at the Grammys.
The Best New Artist line-up includes Addison Rae, Katseye, The Marias, Alex Warren, Lola Young, Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean, and Sombr.
Popstar Sabrina Carpenter is nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year for her track Manchild, and her album Man's Best Friend has also secured a nod for Album of the Year.
For the 2026 Grammy Awards, Kendrick Lamar has taken the lead with nine nominations. Other notable nominees include Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Doechii, SZA, Tyler, The Creator, Chappell Roan, and Leon Thomas.
The 68th Annual Grammy Awards is scheduled for Sunday, February 1, and will be available to stream live from the Peacock Theater in LA.