Alizeh Shah slams veteran singer Shazia Manzoor for dishonesty

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
The 'Ehd-e-Wafa' star urges seniors to stay true to their art, addressing a longstanding rift with veteran singer Shazia Manzoor.

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
The Ishq Tamasha actress has once again created a buzz across the internet for her feud with senior singer Shazia Manzoor.

On January 29, the Ehd-e-Wafa star shared an Instagram Story, addressing a longstanding rift with veteran singer Shazia Manzoor.

The rift started in December 2021 at the BCW stage after Alizeh fell on the ramp while performing with her, sparking controversy.

The controversy recently ignited again after Shazia insisted that she did not push Alizeh deliberately.

While replying on her official social media account, the Mera Dil Mera Dushman called out the singer’s dishonesty and underscored the significance of sincerity and professionalism.

Alizeh penned down, “Expecting sincerity just because someone is a senior is like hitting your head against a wall. Seniority does not automatically equal wisdom, grace, or honesty. What’s truly disappointing is watching seniors repeatedly stay relevant through controversy rather than contribution.”

Furthermore, Alizeh urged Shazia to let her talent speak for itself, instead of pulling down models and actors for attention.

“I genuinely hope that your work goes viral for your music and talent, not for repeatedly diminishing others,” she added.

