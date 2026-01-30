Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Crystal Dunn announces retirement from soccer after remarkable career

Olympic champion and World Cup winner Crystal Dunn announced her retirement from soccer

  • By Fatima Nadeem
US forward Crystal Dun has retired from professional soccer on Thursday, January 29 after more than a decade at the top level.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 33-year-old shared a carousel of memorable moments from her career, accompanied by a heartfelt and long caption.

Dun wrote, "Today, I am announcing my retirement. This decision has not come easily, but I am at peace and deeply fulfilled with all that I have accomplished. I’ve achieved nearly everything I dreamed of in this sport and gave all I had to give."

She went on to wrote, "I first kicked a soccer ball at the age of four, never knowing it would change my life and bring me so many moments beyond my imagination. My journey wasn’t perfect, but it was beautiful — filled with trophies, medals, lessons, and the indescribable joy of welcoming a baby along the way."


Dun was a key member of the US team that won the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Throughout her international career, she played 160 games for the US and scored 25 goals.

Speaking about her future plans, Dune wrote, "I’m ready to embrace the life that awaits me on the other side. I look forward to spending more time with my family and being a more present mom."

She concluded her statement by expressing gratitude to everyone involved including her teammates, coaches and support staff, thanking them for being part "of this incredible journey."

Dunn's remarkable career also includes being named NWSL MVP, winning the Golden Boot, claiming three NWSL Shields and three league championships.

