Tom Brady's single life shenanigans exposed by Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady is embracing his single era as close pal and former teammate Rob Gronkowski dished out details about his life after divorce.
During an appearance on Today on Thursday, January 29, Gronkowski was asked which version of Brady is more fun; single or married.
Without hesitation, the retired NFL star noted, "Definitely single Brady," while also sharing that now their roles have been reversed.
"I was single when I first got into the league, and Tom was married," the 36-year-old said.
Gronk joined the Patriots in 2010 after Brady tied the knot with Gisele Bundchen in February 2009, and the quarterback was not giving much time to his teammates.
"I was like, 'Hey, this guy's lame. He'll never go out with me," the tight end revealed; however, now, Brady has turned into a bit of a party boy, as Gronk said that he's "going out every weekend, and I'm home with my girl."
Tom Brady's single life has been a topic of discussion for some time, and the NFL legend made headlines earlier this month after a video went viral where he could be seen sharing an intimate moment with newly single Alix Earle.
It was later reported that it was their first meeting, and the pair just flirted.
Moreover, this week a source told Us Weekly that he and the influencer have been texting, and they also "briefly met" at the College Football National Championship in Miami last Monday, although it was not planned.