Sinner shares heartfelt message for Kimi Antonelli after first F1 victory

Jannik Sinner celebrated Kimi Antonelli first-ever Formula One victory after claiming Indian Wells title.
According to Express, It’s been a successful weekend of sport for Italy as Antonelli got things started in Shanghai by getting his maiden win at the Chinese Grand Prix while Sinner completed the set of big hard court titles.
The Italian tennis star was crowned as the Indian Wells champion after he beat Daniil Medvedev in two tiebreak sets.
Sinner is a huge Formula One fan and used his own triumph to pay tribute to the 19-year-old, who became the first Italian to win a race in two decades.
Right after clinching a 7-6(6) 7-6(4) victory, Sinner wrote Antonelli’s name on the camera lens as he signed off on a dominant fortnight in Indian Wells.
He told crowd, “It has been a special day for Italy because I am a huge Formula One fan and having a very young Italian Kimi brining Italy back home at the top, it amazing so thanks Kimi, tanks Formula One and see you all next year.”
The 24-year-old also revealed that he wanted to watch the Chinese Grand Prix battle but has to miss it because of Indian Wells final.
The four-time Grand Slam champion during courtside interview with Sky Sports said, “It was huge. Yesterday I wanted to watch it, but it was midnight, so it was very… I’m not capable of going to sleep very late and playing tennis the next day. It’s very good discipline! It’s maybe the sport I love to watch the most outside of tennis. It’s huge for Italy.”
Furthermore, Sinner has now won every big title on a hard court, the Australian Open and US Open at Grand Slam-level, the ATP Finals, and all six Masters 1000s on the surface.