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  • By Bushra Saleem
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Max Verstappen under fire for ‘whining’ over new F1 rules after Chinese GP

Red Bull's Verstappen criticizes new Formula One rules, calls 2026 cars 'Formula E on steroids'

  • By Bushra Saleem
Max Verstappen under fire for ‘whining’ over new F1 rules after Chinese GP
Max Verstappen under fire for ‘whining’ over new F1 rules after Chinese GP

Max Verstappen has been criticised for complaining about new F1 rules like a "child."

According to Motor Sportweek, former Formula 1 team boss Guenther Steiner has suggested Verstappen is “throwing his toys out of the pram” in regards to his frustration with the sport’s new technical regulations.

The Dutchman has been a stern and vocal detractor of the new rulebook, saying the cars for this year are like “Formula E on steroids” back in pre-season.

Since the season proper has started, the four-time World Champion has made his feelings even more obvious, after a sixth-place finish in Melbourne and a non-finish in China.

Steiner believes that, despite Red Bull exceeding expectations with its first-ever in-house power unit,built with Ford.

He told talkSPORT “Max is not happy because his car is not where he likes it to be. But we need to be fair because Red Bull did their own power unit for the first time, and it’s such an advanced technology, so it takes some time for the engineers to get used to it.”

“I’m actually surprised how good the new engine manufacturers, like Red Bull Ford and Audi, are doing. Sometimes, as you said, Max throws the toys out of the pram quite quickly if things don’t go his way,” Steiner added.

Verstappen, like many drivers, is conveying a sense of extreme discontentment with the regulations, which see drivers required to harvest energy via the battery of the new 50-50 hybrid power units.

Therefore, lap times have increased and overtaking has, by some, been deemed as synthetic and not showcasing a driver’s actual skills.

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