News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Mohamed Salah suffers injury blow: Slot reveals fitness before Brighton clash

Mohamed Salah requests substitution due to injury in Champions League win over Galatasaray

  • By Bushra Saleem
Mohamed Salah suffers injury blow: Slot reveals fitness before Brighton clash
Mohamed Salah suffers injury blow: Slot reveals fitness before Brighton clash 

Mohamed Salah suffered injury during Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Brighton.

According to Echo, Liverpool star asked to be substituted during Wednesday, March 18, 4-0, Champions League win over Galatasaray.

Arne Slot says Salah is an injury doubt for Saturday's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Liverpool forward missed a first-half penalty after Dominik Szoboszlai had opened the scoring but then had a part in all three goals after the break, assisting Hugo Ekitike to make it 2-0 before his saved shot was converted by Ryan Gravenberch shortly after.

Salah then scored his 50th Champions League goal with a trademark strike, which makes him the highest scoring African player in the competition's history.

The Reds forward, however, asked to be withdrawn soon after with the result secure.

Following the match, the Liverpool head coach said, “Injury-wise, he came off not because he felt he had scored enough but because he felt something. So let's see where he is for the weekend and afterwards. It says a lot about him that after you miss a penalty just before half time.”

“Because we have had a lot of setbacks this season, a lot of first halves or second halves where we have created chance after chance after chance without doing justice to how we have performed, so not scoring. And then Mo and the team came out in the second half the way they did, (it) tells you a lot about his mental strength but definitely also of the team,” he added.

Liverpool now face defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in the last eight, having been knocked out by the French side on penalties last season.

Lewis Hamilton makes major confession after Kim Kardashian milestone: ‘Back to best’
Lewis Hamilton makes major confession after Kim Kardashian milestone: ‘Back to best’
Max Verstappen under fire for ‘whining’ over new F1 rules after Chinese GP
Max Verstappen under fire for ‘whining’ over new F1 rules after Chinese GP
Venezuela stuns USA to claim first World Baseball Classic title: ‘Overjoyed’
Venezuela stuns USA to claim first World Baseball Classic title: ‘Overjoyed’
Nintendo Handheld Mode Boost switch update: What is it?
Nintendo Handheld Mode Boost switch update: What is it?
Neymar speaks out after Brazil squad snub before World Cup: ‘Disappointed’
Neymar speaks out after Brazil squad snub before World Cup: ‘Disappointed’
Iran’s World Cup matches to relocate in Mexico amid US conflict?
Iran’s World Cup matches to relocate in Mexico amid US conflict?
Venezuela gears up for WBC final showdown with USA after stunning Italy
Venezuela gears up for WBC final showdown with USA after stunning Italy
Anthony Joshua to return after car crash tragedy: Tyson Fury fight on horizon
Anthony Joshua to return after car crash tragedy: Tyson Fury fight on horizon
Long wait for Grand Theft Auto VI sparks debate among fans
Long wait for Grand Theft Auto VI sparks debate among fans
Sabalenka celebrates ‘best week of life’ after debut Indian Wells title
Sabalenka celebrates ‘best week of life’ after debut Indian Wells title
Sinner shares heartfelt message for Kimi Antonelli after first F1 victory
Sinner shares heartfelt message for Kimi Antonelli after first F1 victory
Lewis Hamilton pens emotional note for ‘mum, step mum’ on Mother’s Day
Lewis Hamilton pens emotional note for ‘mum, step mum’ on Mother’s Day

Popular News

Mohamed Salah suffers injury blow: Slot reveals fitness before Brighton clash

Mohamed Salah suffers injury blow: Slot reveals fitness before Brighton clash

44 minutes ago
Miley Cyrus reveals cost of fame after ‘Hannah Montana’ reinvention

Miley Cyrus reveals cost of fame after ‘Hannah Montana’ reinvention
2 hours ago
Breaking: Israel hits world’s largest gas field South Pars in Iran

Breaking: Israel hits world’s largest gas field South Pars in Iran
9 hours ago