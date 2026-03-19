Mohamed Salah suffers injury blow: Slot reveals fitness before Brighton clash 

Mohamed Salah suffered injury during Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Brighton.
According to Echo, Liverpool star asked to be substituted during Wednesday, March 18, 4-0, Champions League win over Galatasaray.
Arne Slot says Salah is an injury doubt for Saturday's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.
The Liverpool forward missed a first-half penalty after Dominik Szoboszlai had opened the scoring but then had a part in all three goals after the break, assisting Hugo Ekitike to make it 2-0 before his saved shot was converted by Ryan Gravenberch shortly after.
Salah then scored his 50th Champions League goal with a trademark strike, which makes him the highest scoring African player in the competition's history.
The Reds forward, however, asked to be withdrawn soon after with the result secure.
Following the match, the Liverpool head coach said, “Injury-wise, he came off not because he felt he had scored enough but because he felt something. So let's see where he is for the weekend and afterwards. It says a lot about him that after you miss a penalty just before half time.”
“Because we have had a lot of setbacks this season, a lot of first halves or second halves where we have created chance after chance after chance without doing justice to how we have performed, so not scoring. And then Mo and the team came out in the second half the way they did, (it) tells you a lot about his mental strength but definitely also of the team,” he added.
Liverpool now face defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in the last eight, having been knocked out by the French side on penalties last season.