Anthony Joshua to return after car crash tragedy: Tyson fury fight on horizon

Anthony Joshua all set to return in the ring against Tyson Fury after devastating car crash.
According to Mirror, Fury and Joshua have reportedly agreed to meet in a mouthwatering heavyweight showdown, as major details have been revealed.
Back in December, reports emerged that the pair were due to finally settle their long-time feud in the ring in 2026.
However, just days after his knockout win over Jake Paul in December 2025, Joshua was involved in a tragic car crash in Nigeria, which resulted in the deaths of his two close friends Sina Ghami and Lateef 'Latz' Ayodele.
There were fears that Joshua might not ever fight again after he cheated death, but the former two-time heavyweight world champion is now back doing some light training amid talks of a potential return to the ring this summer.
As per boxing journalist Gareth A Davies, both Fury and Joshua have agreed to meet in the ring.
Speaking on talkSPORT, Davies revealed that the fight is “signed” before claiming it's been “agreed.”
He said, "The Fury-Joshua fight is signed. Okay, it is signed in the background. I've got that on good authority... It's with the big money people. It'll be on Netflix. It's on the cards and it's going to happen.”
Davies added that the showcase will be live on Netflix and will likely take place either “late in the year” or “next year,” with Joshua likely to return to action in either June or July.