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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
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Breaking: Israel hits world’s largest gas field South Pars in Iran

Tehran declared that regional energy hubs are now direct and legitimate targets

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Israel hits world’s largest gas field South Pars in Iran
Israel hits world’s largest gas field South Pars in Iran

The conflict in the Middle East reached a critical tipping point on March 18, 2026, as Israel carried out targeted strikes against Iran’s South Pars gas field, the largest of its kind in the world.

This operation which officials claim was coordinated with the US administration, hit the South Pars Special Economic Energy Zone in Asaluyeh, causing massive fires and disrupting nearly 70% of Iran’s domestic gas supply.

In a swift and fiery response, Tehran declared that regional energy hubs are now “direct and legitimate targets.” It issued an urgent evacuation warning for facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar.


Shortly after, reports emerged of a retaliatory strike on Qatar’s Ras Laffan industrial city, while Saudi Arabia intercepted several missiles heading toward its own gas infrastructure.

The economic fallout was immediate. Brent crude prices surged by 6% and Iraq reported a total halt of Iranian gas imports.

Highlighting the severity, Qatar’s foreign ministry described the initial strike as a “dangerous and irresponsible step” while Iranian officials warned that further attacks on their infrastructure would lead to “uncontrollable consequences.”

With both sides now targeting the “economic core” of the region, global markets are bracing for a prolonged energy crisis.

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