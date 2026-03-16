Sabalenka celebrates ‘best week of life’ after debut Indian Wells title  

Aryna Sabalenka has the “best week” of her life in California as she checked off multiple things from her wishlist.
According to Al Jazeera, World number one finally conquered her Indian Wells demons on Sunday, March 15, defeating Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(6) in a breathless final to claim the desert title for the first time and secure her 23rd career crown.
The victory was sweet redemption for the Belarusian, who had lost her previous two Indian Wells finals, including to Rybakina herself in 2023, and had begun the year with a defeat to the Kazakh 26-year-old in the Australian Open final in January.
After hitting the final point of the thrilling match, Sabalenka dropped to her knees to celebrate her debut win after waiting for three years and enduring three finals.
Sabalenka said, “I want to congratulate Elena. I know we’ll face each other many more times. Thanks to everyone who made this tournament possible. It is truly a tennis paradise. I’m always happy to come here every year and thank God I got this trophy.”
“This is a dream come true. I want to thank my team for always being there, and my fiancée – what a week! Getting a puppy, getting engaged, and winning a title. I’ll remember it for the rest of my life,” she added.
Sabalenka’s boyfriend, Brazilian businessman Georgios Frangulis, planned a surprise proposal for Belarusian in California just before the Indian Wells tournament.
The four-time Grand Slam winner announced her engagement on March 3, 2026, showing off her large, oval-cut diamond ring.
Later, in a post on Instagram she declared that it was “the best” week of her life as she shared some highlights from Indian Wells Open finals.
She wrote, “The best week of my life!! A new puppy, getting engaged and my first @bnpparibasopen title! Thank you for all of the support.”
Furthermore, after winning Indian Wells trophy Sabalenka will now prepare to compete in the Miami Open this week.