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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Long wait for Grand Theft Auto VI sparks debate among fans

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of GTA 6, while keeping their expectations high despite the long-wait

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Long wait for Grand Theft Auto VI sparks debate among fans
Long wait for Grand Theft Auto VI sparks debate among fans

Fans of Grand Theft Auto VI are currently debating regarding the highly anticipated timeline of developer Rockstar Games, as the highly anticipated title edges closer to release.

While the game is likely to be released by the end of 2026, players have mentioned a major gap between Rockstar’s recent releases and the studio’s prolific output in the early 2000s.

Taking to Reddit, a fan shared timeline graphics, underscoring how the company launched a variety of titles between 2000 and 2010, including entries from the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

On the contrary, the studio has launched several games in recent years.

Rockstar’s last amazing release was Red Dead Redemption 2, which debuted in 2018. The launch of GTA 6 will be nearly eight years since the company launched a new title.

Meanwhile, the previous major installment, Grand Theft Auto V, was launched in 2013.

Several players debate that the longer development cycles reflect the growing scale. Rockstar games are recognised for their expansive open worlds and detailed storytelling, with depth, which takes years of development.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of GTA 6, while keeping their expectations high despite the long-wait, with all the gaming enthusiasts anticipated to see the next chapter in one of the industry’s most successful franchises.

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