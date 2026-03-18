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  • By Bushra Saleem
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Lewis Hamilton makes major confession after Kim Kardashian milestone: ‘Back to best’

Lewis Hamilton takes relationship with Kim Kardashian to next level after Chinese Grand Prix win

  • By Bushra Saleem
Lewis Hamilton makes major confession after Kim Kardashian milestone: ‘Back to best’
Lewis Hamilton makes major confession after Kim Kardashian milestone: ‘Back to best’

Lewis Hamilton made a major admission after new milestone with Kim Kardashian.

According to Motorsport, Hamilton said that he is “back to his best” after winning first podium with Ferrari at Chinese Grand Prix.

At a Shanghai International Circuit where his sprint win was a rare highlight last year, Hamilton outqualified team-mate Charles Leclerc in both sessions and came out on top in their lengthy Sunday battle.

It was a relief for the 41-year-old who endured the longest wait for a maiden Ferrari podium in history, as this was his 26th grand prix start with the Scuderia.

The seven-time world champion admitted, “I started this voyage and this dream of moving to Ferrari and being on the top step with them, and this podium has taken longer than I had hoped. After a difficult year last year, to be able to be a part of developing with them, working with them over the past year.”

Asked if he felt as though he was now back to his best after a tricky first year in the Maranello-based squad, he replied, “I definitely feel like I’m back to my best, both mentally and physically, yes.”

Following the Chinese Grand Prix podium, first win after joining Ferrari, Hamilton took relationship with reality TV star to next level after showing love on social media.

Kardashian a carousel of her look from the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party on her Instagram. The post sparked reaction from the Formula One legend who added a love hearts emoji in the comments section.

Following widespread dating rumours, Hamilton and Kardashian made a joint appearance at Super Bowl LX, confirming their romance.

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