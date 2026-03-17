Neymar speaks out after Brazil squad snub before World Cup: ‘Disappointed’

Neymar has finally broke silence on Brazil squad snub ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup.
According to Naija News, Brazilian winger, Neymar revealed his true feelings after being left out of Brazil’s squad for this month’s friendlies, admitting he is struggling to hide his disappointment.
The Santos forward was omitted by head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who released his squad on Monday ahead of clashes with France and Croatia. The decision was put down to fitness concerns, with the Italian insisting the forward is not yet at full strength.
Speaking at an event in São Paulo, Neymar made his feelings clear.
Neymar told Mad House, “I’m going to speak here, because I can’t keep this quiet. Obviously, I’m disappointed and sad not to have been selected. But I remain focused, day after day, training after training, match after match. We are going to reach our goal. There is still the final selection.”
The omission raises fresh questions about Neymar’s readiness as the countdown to the World Cup gathers pace.
The former FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward is still working his way back to peak condition at Santos FC.
Neymar now has a narrow window to impress, starting with their upcoming fixture against SC Internacional.
Brazil, meanwhile, will face France and Croatia without one of their biggest names, as Ancelotti assesses his options ahead of naming his final World Cup squad on May 19.