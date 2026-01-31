Instagram could soon allow to leave anyone’s Close Friends lists

Do you want to remove yourself from someone’s “Close Friends” list? Instagram is bringing a solution for you by developing a feature that will enable users to remove themselves directly from anyone’s Close Friend’s list.
As per TechCrunch, the upcoming feature is currently under development and is not being tested publicly yet.
With Close Friends feature, users are allowed to share Stories, Reels, and posts with a select group of people, instead of their entire follower base.
Currently, users are not allowed to remove themselves from someone else’s Close Friends list.
The internal prototype was initially spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who often spots unreleased features ahead of their launch.
As per the screenshot shared by Paluzzi, Meta will issue warning to users that once they leave a Close Friends list, they won’t be able to see that person’s Close Friends Stories.
Instagram’s upcoming feature is similar to Snapchat’s feature that enables its users to remove themselves from someone’s private story.
As with any other internal prototype, it remains unknown whether Instagram plans to launch the feature publicly.