Jay-Z hit with fresh trouble after Jeffrey Epstein's new case report emerges 

Jay-Z has dragged into disgraced child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s new case report.
On Friday, January 30th, the Justice Department released over 3 million pages of documents related to the late human trafficker.
The documents revealed the names of a few infamous celebrities allegedly involved in the case, including Jay-Z, Pusha T, and another controversial film producer, Harvey Weinstein.
According to multiple media reports, the 56-year-old American rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, and Pusha T did not appear in Jeffrey’s personal logs and flight records.
However, the names mentioned in reports from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) hotline that solicited tips from the public in 2019, years after the child sex offenders’ initial conviction and months before his death in federal custody.
Jay-Z, who was also accused of sexually assaulting a woman in March last year, has now faced a lawsuit after an unidentified woman contacted the FBI Operations Centre claiming to be a victim of sexual abuse.
As per her details, an unknown man abducted her from her home back in 1996. She further reported that she woke up in what she believed was Jeffrey’s Florida mansion, in the presence of Jay Z and Harvey.
After the woman's bombshell statement, the businessman was publicly mentioned in the case and might be held accountable for his wrongdoings.
The late child sex offender's case was opened for investigation after Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November 2025.
At the time, the federal government had faced mounting pressure to make these records public.
Despite the Justice Department’s alleged accusations, Jay-Z and his wife, Beyoncé, have not broken their silence over the woman’s allegations.