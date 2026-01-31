Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Jay-Z hit with fresh trouble after Jeffrey Epstein's new case report emerges

Beyoncé's husband, Jay-Z, lands into new trouble after Justice Department released new report in Jeffrey Epstein's case

  • By Fatima Hassan
Jay-Z hit with fresh trouble after Jeffrey Epsteins new case report emerges
Jay-Z hit with fresh trouble after Jeffrey Epstein's new case report emerges 

Jay-Z has dragged into disgraced child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s new case report. 

On Friday, January 30th, the Justice Department released over 3 million pages of documents related to the late human trafficker. 

The documents revealed the names of a few infamous celebrities allegedly involved in the case, including Jay-Z, Pusha T, and another controversial film producer, Harvey Weinstein.

According to multiple media reports, the 56-year-old American rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, and Pusha T did not appear in Jeffrey’s personal logs and flight records. 

However, the names mentioned in reports from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) hotline that solicited tips from the public in 2019, years after the child sex offenders’ initial conviction and months before his death in federal custody.

Jay-Z, who was also accused of sexually assaulting a woman in March last year, has now faced a lawsuit after an unidentified woman contacted the FBI Operations Centre claiming to be a victim of sexual abuse.

As per her details, an unknown man abducted her from her home back in 1996. She further reported that she woke up in what she believed was Jeffrey’s Florida mansion, in the presence of Jay Z and Harvey.

After the woman's bombshell statement, the businessman was publicly mentioned in the case and might be held accountable for his wrongdoings.

The late child sex offender's case was opened for investigation after Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November 2025.

At the time, the federal government had faced mounting pressure to make these records public.

Despite the Justice Department’s alleged accusations, Jay-Z and his wife, Beyoncé, have not broken their silence over the woman’s allegations. 

Kevin Gates makes shocking claim about his late father's battle with AIDS
Kevin Gates makes shocking claim about his late father's battle with AIDS
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi's bond raise eyebrows after Tom Ackerley awkward appearance
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi's bond raise eyebrows after Tom Ackerley awkward appearance
Tom Cruise’s crucial role in David Beckham’s family drama revealed
Tom Cruise’s crucial role in David Beckham’s family drama revealed
Catherine O’Hara’s death: New details of her final hours laid bare
Catherine O’Hara’s death: New details of her final hours laid bare
‘Schitt’s Creek’ stars Dan & Levy Eugene pay somber tributes to Catherine O’Hara
‘Schitt’s Creek’ stars Dan & Levy Eugene pay somber tributes to Catherine O’Hara
Bianca Censori considered leaving Kanye West before rehab stay
Bianca Censori considered leaving Kanye West before rehab stay
Michael ‘5000’ Watts, Houston rap icon & Swishahouse founder, dies at 52
Michael ‘5000’ Watts, Houston rap icon & Swishahouse founder, dies at 52
Deanne Lane, Emmy-winning journalist & ex KSDK anchor, dies at 65
Deanne Lane, Emmy-winning journalist & ex KSDK anchor, dies at 65
Macaulay Culkin gets emotional honoring 'Home Alone' ‘mama’ Catherine O’Hara
Macaulay Culkin gets emotional honoring 'Home Alone' ‘mama’ Catherine O’Hara
Catherine O’Hara, ‘Home Alone’ star’s death at 71 leaves fans mourning
Catherine O’Hara, ‘Home Alone’ star’s death at 71 leaves fans mourning
Derek Hough and Hayley celebrate one month of parenthood with emotional post
Derek Hough and Hayley celebrate one month of parenthood with emotional post
Noah Kahan shares exciting message after releasing new single ‘The Great Divide’
Noah Kahan shares exciting message after releasing new single ‘The Great Divide’

Popular News

Jay-Z hit with fresh trouble after Jeffrey Epstein's new case report emerges

Jay-Z hit with fresh trouble after Jeffrey Epstein's new case report emerges

35 minutes ago
How Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie's names appear in Epstein files?

How Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie's names appear in Epstein files?
an hour ago
Instagram could soon allow to leave anyone’s Close Friends lists

Instagram could soon allow to leave anyone’s Close Friends lists
an hour ago