How Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie's names appear in Epstein files?

In the fresh wave of horrors, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been mentioned in the latest release of Epstein files.
More than three million documents have been published by the US Department of Justice, which included disturbing snaps, such as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor looming over the top of a woman.
The horrifying documents allegedly show Sarah Ferguson inviting Jeffrey Epstein to Andrew's 50th birthday party at St James' Palace in February 2010.
"Beatrice, Eugenie and I would love to invite you to celebrate the 50 years of Papa/Andrew," the email read.
It further added details about the party and the venue, penning, "It will be suits and cocktail dresses, and you know me, mysterious mischief. So bring your presents. Your presence and your humour!"
The disgraced financier seemingly replied "not able" after being asked to inform whether he would be able to make it to the party. The invitation was extended to Epstein the year after he was released from prison in July 2009 for soliciting prostitution of a minor.
Moreover, in the latest release, Fergie allegedly thanked Epstein for being the "brother I have always wished for".
In a message sent on August 3, 2009, the former Duchess of York said to Epstein that she had "never been more touched by a friend's kindness".
Due to the constant association with Epstein, King Charles removed his younger brother's and his ex-wife's titles and honours in October 2025.
However, as the daughters of a son of the late Queen Elizabeth, Andrew's daughters have retained their royal titles in accordance with King George V’s Letters Patent of 1917.
Both Beatrice and Eugenie remain princesses and retain the styling of Her Royal Highness (HRH).