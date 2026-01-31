World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Elon Musk breaks silence after his name surfaces in Epstein files

The US Department of Justice released millions of new records about the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Elon Musk has broken his silence after his name surfaced in the newly released Epstein-related documents.

The US Department of Justice released millions of new records about the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, January 31.

This marked the largest disclosure under the obligations of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The documents revealed that Musk had more frequent and friendly communications with Epstein than previously known including emails suggesting plans for Musk to visit Epstein's private island, Little St James.

In an email dated December 13, 2013, the Tesla CEO wrote, “Will be in the BVI/St Bart’s area over the holidays. Is there a good time to visit?” to which Epstein replied, “any day 1st–8th. play it by ear if you want. always space for you.”

Amid the growing controversy, Musk, who later sent several of emails to Epstein, wrote on X, "No one pushed harder than me to have the Epstein files released and I’m glad that has finally happened."

The world's richest man clarified, "I had very little correspondence with Epstein and declined repeated invitations to go to his island or fly on his “Lolita Express”, but was well aware that some email correspondence with him could be misinterpreted and used by detractors to smear my name."

Unfazed by the fact that his name had become associated with Epstein controversy, Musk wrote, "I don’t care about that, but what I do care about is that we at least attempt to prosecute those who committed serious crimes with Epstein, especially regarding heinous exploitation of underage girls."

On the other hand, the newly released documents also include other notable names like US President Donald Trump, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, British billionaire Richard Branson and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

