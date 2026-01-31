Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

Anthropic rolls out agentic plug-ins to Cowork

Plug-ins are particularly designed to manage certain functions such as drafting marketing content, and more

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Anthropic rolls out agentic plug-ins to Cowork
Anthropic rolls out agentic plug-ins to Cowork

Anthropic has introduced a new plug-in feature for Cowork, its latest agentic AI tool, which is particularly designed to offer improved capabilities of its coding assistant, Claude Code, to non-technical users.

The significant update is aimed majorly at enterprise customers, enabling teams to automate specialised tasks across departments through customisable, workflows-focused plug-ins.

Plug-ins are particularly designed to manage certain functions such as drafting marketing content, assessing data, or preparing customer support responses.

As per Anthropic, the feature enables organizations to define how work should be completed, the tools and data sources Claude should access, and how critical workflows are managed to ensure consistent results.

A member of Anthropic’s product team, Matt Piccolella, stated the plug-ins are built for flexibility and customization, allowing enterprises to generate customized use cases as per their requirements.

As part of the release, Antropic has open-sourced 11 of its internal plug-ins, while highlighting that custom plug-ins can be built, edited, and shared without major technical expertise.

Plug-ins have long been accessible within Claude Code; however their expansion to Cowork is intended to expand the feature through a more intuitive, user-interface (UI)-driven experience.

Piccolella further stated,“Sales has been a really big one, both for our direct sales people, but then also just getting anybody who’s kind of sales adjacent, better connected to the customer and customer feedback and all of that.”

Currently, plug-ins are saved locally on users’ machines, though Anthropic stated organisation-wide sharing features are currently under development.

WhatsApp now shows forward count for channel updates in Android Beta
WhatsApp now shows forward count for channel updates in Android Beta
Instagram could soon allow to leave anyone’s Close Friends lists
Instagram could soon allow to leave anyone’s Close Friends lists
OpenAI to secure funding of $50B from Amazon: Report
OpenAI to secure funding of $50B from Amazon: Report
Elon Musk's SpaceX, xAI and Tesla merger talks underway, says report
Elon Musk's SpaceX, xAI and Tesla merger talks underway, says report
iPhone sales reaches all-time high in Apple’s latest earnings
iPhone sales reaches all-time high in Apple’s latest earnings
Spotify brings group chats to make audio streaming more social
Spotify brings group chats to make audio streaming more social
X to label edited photos as ‘manipulated media’
X to label edited photos as ‘manipulated media’
Meta integrates enhanced security features in WhatsApp
Meta integrates enhanced security features in WhatsApp
Australian Apple Watch users now receive blood pressure alerts
Australian Apple Watch users now receive blood pressure alerts
Google Photos AI-centric photo editing feature now available in THESE countries
Google Photos AI-centric photo editing feature now available in THESE countries
Samsung's upcoming One UI 9 update to bring glassy visual effects
Samsung's upcoming One UI 9 update to bring glassy visual effects
Leading AI players of 2026: Bringing real-life impact
Leading AI players of 2026: Bringing real-life impact

Popular News

Jay-Z hit with fresh trouble after Jeffrey Epstein's new case report emerges

Jay-Z hit with fresh trouble after Jeffrey Epstein's new case report emerges

5 hours ago
Angeliki Stogia selected as Labour candidate for Gorton and Denton by-election

Angeliki Stogia selected as Labour candidate for Gorton and Denton by-election
an hour ago
Waseem Junior celebrates first wedding anniversary with heartfelt post

Waseem Junior celebrates first wedding anniversary with heartfelt post
2 hours ago