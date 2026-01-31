Anthropic rolls out agentic plug-ins to Cowork

Anthropic has introduced a new plug-in feature for Cowork, its latest agentic AI tool, which is particularly designed to offer improved capabilities of its coding assistant, Claude Code, to non-technical users.
The significant update is aimed majorly at enterprise customers, enabling teams to automate specialised tasks across departments through customisable, workflows-focused plug-ins.
Plug-ins are particularly designed to manage certain functions such as drafting marketing content, assessing data, or preparing customer support responses.
As per Anthropic, the feature enables organizations to define how work should be completed, the tools and data sources Claude should access, and how critical workflows are managed to ensure consistent results.
A member of Anthropic’s product team, Matt Piccolella, stated the plug-ins are built for flexibility and customization, allowing enterprises to generate customized use cases as per their requirements.
As part of the release, Antropic has open-sourced 11 of its internal plug-ins, while highlighting that custom plug-ins can be built, edited, and shared without major technical expertise.
Plug-ins have long been accessible within Claude Code; however their expansion to Cowork is intended to expand the feature through a more intuitive, user-interface (UI)-driven experience.
Piccolella further stated,“Sales has been a really big one, both for our direct sales people, but then also just getting anybody who’s kind of sales adjacent, better connected to the customer and customer feedback and all of that.”
Currently, plug-ins are saved locally on users’ machines, though Anthropic stated organisation-wide sharing features are currently under development.