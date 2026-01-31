Angeliki Stogia selected as Labour candidate for Gorton and Denton by-election

World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

The Manchester city councillor for Whalley Range was revealed as the Labour's candidate for Gorton and Denton by-election

The Manchester councillor Angeliki Stogia has been picked as the Labour's Party's candidate for the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.

Her selection came shortly after Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham was not allowed to enter the race.

Stogia, who has served as the Manchester city councillor for Whalley Range since 2012, said she was “absolutely thrilled and excited” to have been chosen as Labour’s candidate.

She added, “I am a proud Mancunian woman. I have walked the streets of this constituency. This is about Manchester. Manchester is a city united, we are rejecting division. I am so looking forward to going out on the doorstep and winning this for Labour," as per The Guardian.

Meanwhile, Labour’s deputy leader, Lucy Powell, said, “I’m absolutely thrilled that my good friend Angeliki Stogia has been selected as Labour’s candidate today. She’s a local girl, she’s Mancunian, she’s up for it."

The by-election, scheduled to take place on February 26, was triggered by the resignation of the former Labour MP Andrew Gwynne due to health concerns.

Stogia previously stood for Labour at the 2024 general election in the constituency of Chester South and Eddisbury, where she was defeated by the Conservatives.

