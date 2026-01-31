Waseem Junior celebrates first wedding anniversary with heartfelt post

Pakistani right-arm fast bowler Muhammad Waseem junior marked his first wedding anniversary with a heartwarming social media post.
Taking to Instagram on January 31, the 24-year-old has delighted fans with a rare glimpse into his personal life with a romantic photo.
Waseem penned, “I found my forever the day I found you.Happy anniversary my love!”
The image showed a candlelit setting with clasped hands, celebrating one year of love and joy together.
While the Pakistan pacer has always chosen to keep their personal life away from the public eye, the post has caught fans attention, with friends and fans gushing over the post and showering love for the adorable couple.
A fan wrote, “Hyeeeee Allah... MashaAllah MashaAllah Happy anniversary.”
Another fan commented, “Happy anniversary to both of you.”
“awww mashallah mashallah mashallah,” a third fan wrote.
For those unversed, Waseem got nikahfied on June 26, 2024, in an intimate ceremony held in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia at Masjid al-Haram and got married in 2025.
On the professional front, Waseem Junior is currently participating in Pakistan national team, and played in several international series in early 2026, including the T20I series against Sri Lanka in January.