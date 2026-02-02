'The Night Manager' season 3: Here's all you need to know

Fans of The Night Manager may not have seen the last of Jonathan Pine. While Prime Video has not officially announced the Season 3 of the hit spy thriller has already been greenlit.
According to USA TODAY, Playwright David Farr, writer of the exciting Season 2, is once again writing the script.
Though the release date remains unconfirmed; however, the upcoming season is likely to launch after Tom Hiddleston’s return as Loki in Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday, which is slated for a launch on December 18 2026.
Details regarding the story and cast for Season 3 remains underwraps.
Based on John le Carré’s 1993 novel, The Night Manager released in 2016 and starred Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine, a former British soldier recruited by MI6 to infiltrate the inner circle of arms dealer Richard Roper, played by Hugh Laurie.
Season 2, which launched nearly a decade later in January, followed Pine as he was pulled back into the shadows after encountering figures from his past, this time experiencing a new arms trafficker in Colombia.
Previously, Hiddleston explained the longer gaps between seasons, mentioning that the first season was originally intended to be a complete adaptation of le Carré’s novel. Inspiration for continuing the story came later, expanding the series beyond its source material.
Seasons 1 and 2 of The Night Manager are currently available to watch on Prime Video.