ICE presence at Milan Winter Olympics sparks protest in Piazza

Hundred of people in Milan, Italy have gathered in Piazza XXV Aprile to protest against the presence of US Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) personnel at the upcoming Winter Olympics.
The protestors, similar to previous anti-ICE demonstrations in the US used whistles and sang Bruce Springsteen songs as part of their protest.
"Never again means never again for anyone," one banner said, while another read "Ice only in Spritz", in reference to a popular aperitif, as per Sky News.
Another said, "No thank you, from Minnesota to the world, at the side of anyone who fights for human rights."
This comes after controversial decision by the US State Department to deploy ICE personnel to help protect Americans at the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics.
The news has sparked anger in Italy especially after two Americans were killed during ICE-related protests in Minnesota including Alex Pretti and Renee Good.
However, as per the outlet, the ICE agents who will be deployed in Milan are a different team and not involved in those US immigration enforcement actions.
Winter Olympics will be co-hosted by Milan and the Alpine resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo from February 6 to 22.