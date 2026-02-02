Jennifer Lopez calms 2026 Grammys chaos with sweet throwback clip 

Jennifer Lopez is boosting the confidence of the nervous nominees ahead of the year's biggest awards ceremony.
Just a few hours before the 68th Annual Grammy Awards show kicks off, the singer-turned-actress took to her Instagram account to release a sweet throwback video clip of herself, presenting the first Grammys of that year.
On Sunday, February 1st, Lopez shared footage featuring herself and her awards show partner, David Duchovny, while sharing the stage in past.
"Grammy Green, good luck to all the nominees tonight," Ben Affleck's former wife sweetly said to lessen the chaos before the show.
In the viral video clip, the Unstoppable actress was wearing a bold Versace outfit.
Despite not being invited to perform in this year's awards show, Jennifer Lopez expressed heartiest wishes for the nominees.
Notably, the Grammys will start at 12:30 PT/3:30 ET with the Grammys early ceremony, where the majority of the winners in the 95 categories are named, with the rest revealed during the 5 PT/8 ET telecast on CBS and Paramount+ Premium.
The 2026 Grammys will take place on Sunday, February 1st, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.