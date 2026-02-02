Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez calms 2026 Grammys chaos with sweet throwback clip

The 'Selena' star gets nostalgic ahead of the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony

  • By Fatima Hassan
Jennifer Lopez calms 2026 Grammys chaos with sweet throwback clip
Jennifer Lopez calms 2026 Grammys chaos with sweet throwback clip 

Jennifer Lopez is boosting the confidence of the nervous nominees ahead of the year's biggest awards ceremony. 

Just a few hours before the 68th Annual Grammy Awards show kicks off, the singer-turned-actress took to her Instagram account to release a sweet throwback video clip of herself, presenting the first Grammys of that year. 

On Sunday, February 1st, Lopez shared footage featuring herself and her awards show partner, David Duchovny, while sharing the stage in past. 

"Grammy Green, good luck to all the nominees tonight," Ben Affleck's former wife sweetly said to lessen the chaos before the show.

In the viral video clip, the Unstoppable actress was wearing a bold Versace outfit. 

Despite not being invited to perform in this year's awards show, Jennifer Lopez expressed heartiest wishes for the nominees. 

Notably, the Grammys will start at 12:30 PT/3:30 ET with the Grammys early ceremony, where the majority of the winners in the 95 categories are named, with the rest revealed during the 5 PT/8 ET telecast on CBS and Paramount+ Premium.

The 2026 Grammys will take place on Sunday, February 1st, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.  

'The Night Manager' season 3: Here's all you need to know
'The Night Manager' season 3: Here's all you need to know
Kris Jenner pens sweet note for Kylie Jenner's kids as she hosts birthday bash
Kris Jenner pens sweet note for Kylie Jenner's kids as she hosts birthday bash
Connor Storrie to make hosting debut on SNL's upcoming episode
Connor Storrie to make hosting debut on SNL's upcoming episode
'Stranger Things: Tales from '85' 1st poster released ahead of trailer launch
'Stranger Things: Tales from '85' 1st poster released ahead of trailer launch
Snoop Dogg pays heart-wrenching tribute after tragic family loss
Snoop Dogg pays heart-wrenching tribute after tragic family loss
Liam Gallagher's ex makes huge demand as she returns to court
Liam Gallagher's ex makes huge demand as she returns to court
Brooklyn Beckham gets compared to David’s dogs after his explosive claims
Brooklyn Beckham gets compared to David’s dogs after his explosive claims
Grammy Awards 2026: Everything about time, date, venue and how to watch
Grammy Awards 2026: Everything about time, date, venue and how to watch
Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos sparks reunion buzz after cowboy's arrest
Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos sparks reunion buzz after cowboy's arrest
Wanna One members pen heartfelt notes amid reunion buzz
Wanna One members pen heartfelt notes amid reunion buzz
Daveed Diggs makes shocking confession about embracing fatherhood
Daveed Diggs makes shocking confession about embracing fatherhood
Jessica Biel rings in Justin Timberlake’s 45th with romantic post: ‘Love you’
Jessica Biel rings in Justin Timberlake’s 45th with romantic post: ‘Love you’

Popular News

Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding

Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding
20 minutes ago
Jennifer Lopez calms 2026 Grammys chaos with sweet throwback clip

Jennifer Lopez calms 2026 Grammys chaos with sweet throwback clip
an hour ago
'The Night Manager' season 3: Here's all you need to know

'The Night Manager' season 3: Here's all you need to know
an hour ago