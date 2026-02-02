Alia Bhatt shares guilt-free life recipe amid her personal letter controversy

Alia Bhatt recently shared a recipe of enjoying life without guilt amid her controversial personal letter in which she advised her younger self not to cry over a boy.
In a video created for Esquire India, the 32-year-old actress addressed many things to her younger self.
In one of the advises, Bhatt has reminded her younger-self to follow a reminder to enjoy life without guilt.
“Watch movie till 2am, eat chips straight out of packet, eat everything that you want,” the Jigra actress began.
The star, who is married to Ranbir Kapoor, went on to say, “Because you will spend most part of your life being very strict with yourself, always dieting, always working out.
“And yes you will love working out, at this moment it seems that you don’t want to get out of the couch but you’re going to love taking care of yourself and you are going to love padel tennis.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Ali Bhatt, who will soon star in Alpha, encouraged herself to live more freely and travel.
“Travel, be adventurous, say yes more often because you’re going to be turn into a homebody, not wanting to go out,” said the actress, advising in the end to “be adventurous now”.