Trending
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Alia Bhatt shares guilt-free life recipe amid her personal letter controversy

Alia Bhatt’s ‘don’t cry over that boy’ personal letter made rounds on social media

  • By Salima Bhutto
Alia Bhatt shares guilt-free life recipe amid her personal letter controversy
Alia Bhatt shares guilt-free life recipe amid her personal letter controversy

Alia Bhatt recently shared a recipe of enjoying life without guilt amid her controversial personal letter in which she advised her younger self not to cry over a boy.

In a video created for Esquire India, the 32-year-old actress addressed many things to her younger self.

In one of the advises, Bhatt has reminded her younger-self to follow a reminder to enjoy life without guilt.

“Watch movie till 2am, eat chips straight out of packet, eat everything that you want,” the Jigra actress began.

The star, who is married to Ranbir Kapoor, went on to say, “Because you will spend most part of your life being very strict with yourself, always dieting, always working out.

“And yes you will love working out, at this moment it seems that you don’t want to get out of the couch but you’re going to love taking care of yourself and you are going to love padel tennis.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ali Bhatt, who will soon star in Alpha, encouraged herself to live more freely and travel.

“Travel, be adventurous, say yes more often because you’re going to be turn into a homebody, not wanting to go out,” said the actress, advising in the end to “be adventurous now”.

Parineeti Chopra proud of husband Raghav Chadha’s thoughtful step for public
Parineeti Chopra proud of husband Raghav Chadha’s thoughtful step for public
Imran Khan blasts A-list stars for 'exploiting' system with high demands
Imran Khan blasts A-list stars for 'exploiting' system with high demands
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan go viral for dramatic expressions at ISPL match
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan go viral for dramatic expressions at ISPL match
Shilpa Shetty calls sister Shamita 'A1 from day 1' in heartfelt birthday post
Shilpa Shetty calls sister Shamita 'A1 from day 1' in heartfelt birthday post
Rohit Shetty’s house firing incident prompts strong demand from film industry
Rohit Shetty’s house firing incident prompts strong demand from film industry
Arijit Singh releases first song ‘Ishq Ka Fever’ after announcing retirement
Arijit Singh releases first song ‘Ishq Ka Fever’ after announcing retirement
Shah Rukh Khan reveals Neelam Kothari's surprising role in romance with Gauri
Shah Rukh Khan reveals Neelam Kothari's surprising role in romance with Gauri
Ayeza Khan clashes with Danish Taimoor for playful padel match: Watch
Ayeza Khan clashes with Danish Taimoor for playful padel match: Watch
Maya Ali reacts to Hania Aamir's blunt fashion statement
Maya Ali reacts to Hania Aamir's blunt fashion statement
Mahira Khan pours heart out for loved one: 'Your magic goes beyond'
Mahira Khan pours heart out for loved one: 'Your magic goes beyond'
Bad Bunny ignites controversy with bold speech at 2026 Grammys
Bad Bunny ignites controversy with bold speech at 2026 Grammys
Deepika Padukone makes rare confession about Dua months after her face reveal
Deepika Padukone makes rare confession about Dua months after her face reveal

Popular News

Trump slams Grammy host Trevor Noah over Epstein joke, threatens lawsuit

Trump slams Grammy host Trevor Noah over Epstein joke, threatens lawsuit
an hour ago
Alia Bhatt shares guilt-free life recipe amid her personal letter controversy

Alia Bhatt shares guilt-free life recipe amid her personal letter controversy
22 minutes ago
Melania Trump documentary smashes a decade-old box office record

Melania Trump documentary smashes a decade-old box office record
3 hours ago