News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Dubai airport suspends flights after drone attack near fuel tank triggers fire

Iran-linked drone attack sparks chaos at Dubai airport, operations suspended after fire

  • By Bushra Saleem
Dubai airport suspends flights after drone attack near fuel tank triggers fire
Dubai airport suspends flights after drone attack near fuel tank triggers fire

Dubai airport hit with another major disruption after Iran-linked drone attack triggered fire.

According to Reuters, Dubai authorities brought under control on Monday, March 16, a fire caused by a drone attack near the city's international airport that forced a temporary suspension of flights, though no injuries were reported.

The US-Israel war against Iran has thrown global aviation into turmoil, with flights cancelled, rescheduled and rerouted, as most Middle East airspace stays shut over fears of missile and drone attacks, while the crisis sends fuel prices soaring.

Monday's incident is ⁠the third at the Dubai airport, one of the world's busiest international travel hubs, since Iran began its attacks on Gulf nations on February 28, with strikes Tehran has said aim at the US presence in the region.

While the United Arab Emirates and Gulf countries such as Iraq, Jordan and Turkey, host US military facilities, Iran has used missiles and drones to target civilian facilities such as airports, hotels and ports.

"A drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport affected one of the fuel tanks," the Dubai media office said on X.

Traffic was temporarily halted ⁠on road and tunnel links with the airport, police said, while the Emirates airline suspended flights with Dubai.

Drone strikes Italy-US airbase in Ali Al Salem Air Base, no injuries reported
Drone strikes Italy-US airbase in Ali Al Salem Air Base, no injuries reported
Iran detains 20 accused of sharing sensitive data with Israel: State media
Iran detains 20 accused of sharing sensitive data with Israel: State media
Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi denies 'asking for ceasefire' in war with US-Israel
Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi denies 'asking for ceasefire' in war with US-Israel
Iran FM denies targeting civilians, open to regional probe
Iran FM denies targeting civilians, open to regional probe
Israel signals extended war on Iran, eyeing ‘thousands of targets’
Israel signals extended war on Iran, eyeing ‘thousands of targets’
Iran-Israel war updates: Israel strikes Isfahan, 15 killed, several injured
Iran-Israel war updates: Israel strikes Isfahan, 15 killed, several injured
Japan, South Korea hesitant to send warships to protect gulf oil supplies
Japan, South Korea hesitant to send warships to protect gulf oil supplies
Iranian women soccer player face pressure to return home after asylum U-turn
Iranian women soccer player face pressure to return home after asylum U-turn
Kenya's flood crisis deepens as death toll rises to 62, thousands displaced
Kenya's flood crisis deepens as death toll rises to 62, thousands displaced
US identifies six service members killed in KC-135 plane crash over Iraq
US identifies six service members killed in KC-135 plane crash over Iraq
Kim Jong Un observes rocket test with daughter amid US-South Korea drills
Kim Jong Un observes rocket test with daughter amid US-South Korea drills
Iran vows to ‘kill’ Benjamin Netanyahu after Israel debunks assassination rumours
Iran vows to ‘kill’ Benjamin Netanyahu after Israel debunks assassination rumours

Popular News

Apple iPhone 18 Pro price leaked ahead of launch

Apple iPhone 18 Pro price leaked ahead of launch
an hour ago
Iran war triggers Gulf doubts over US protection

Iran war triggers Gulf doubts over US protection
10 hours ago
Oprah Winfrey fires back after trolls mock her Paris Fashion Week runway walk

Oprah Winfrey fires back after trolls mock her Paris Fashion Week runway walk
12 hours ago