Dubai airport suspends flights after drone attack near fuel tank triggers fire

Dubai airport hit with another major disruption after Iran-linked drone attack triggered fire.
According to Reuters, Dubai authorities brought under control on Monday, March 16, a fire caused by a drone attack near the city's international airport that forced a temporary suspension of flights, though no injuries were reported.
The US-Israel war against Iran has thrown global aviation into turmoil, with flights cancelled, rescheduled and rerouted, as most Middle East airspace stays shut over fears of missile and drone attacks, while the crisis sends fuel prices soaring.
Monday's incident is the third at the Dubai airport, one of the world's busiest international travel hubs, since Iran began its attacks on Gulf nations on February 28, with strikes Tehran has said aim at the US presence in the region.
While the United Arab Emirates and Gulf countries such as Iraq, Jordan and Turkey, host US military facilities, Iran has used missiles and drones to target civilian facilities such as airports, hotels and ports.
"A drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport affected one of the fuel tanks," the Dubai media office said on X.
Traffic was temporarily halted on road and tunnel links with the airport, police said, while the Emirates airline suspended flights with Dubai.