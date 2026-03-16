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  • By Fatima Hassan
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Teyana Taylor's new controversy erupts after she loses big at 2026 Oscars

'One Battle After Another' star freaks out during bizarre moment at Oscars after party

  • By Fatima Hassan
Teyana Taylors new controversy erupts after she loses big at 2026 Oscars
Teyana Taylor's new controversy erupts after she loses big at 2026 Oscars  

Teyana Taylor has encountered an unusual moment during the 2026 Oscars party! 

Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another co-star lashed out backstage as she scolded a man for allegedly touching her private body parts.

Teyana, who lost a top honour from Amy Madigan at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 15, repeatedly admonished the person for putting his "hands on a female."

In the viral footage, which is now making rounds on social media, the All's Fair actress heard saying, "You're very rude," as she accused him of touching her inappropriately.

She additionally made wild allegations about the person as she explained that, "He literally shoved me."

Later, insiders revealed to TMZ that Teyana deliberately reacted strongly despite knowing it was a security guard who was trying to block her from returning to the stage for a best victory photo.

The tipster further noted that the security official also apologized to the actress for physically holding her back and trying to push her away before she could ascend the stairs.

However, it seems that Teyana Taylor has made the security official her "punching bag" as she is unable to accept her defeat from Amy Madigan, who won the best supporting actress for her superhit movie, Weapons.  

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