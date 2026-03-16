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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
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Trump sparks firestorm over Iran war: ‘Maybe we shouldn’t be there’

Trump expressed frustration with the slow pace of allied support

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Trump sparks firestorm over Iran war: ‘Maybe we shouldn’t be there’
Trump sparks firestorm over Iran war: ‘Maybe we shouldn’t be there’

On Day 17 of the escalating Middle East conflict, President Donald Trump sparked a political firestorm with a sudden change in tone.

During an interview aboard Air Force One, Trump stunned observers by questioning the very foundation of the current military campaign, admitting “Maybe we shouldn’t even be there” even as his administration continues to ramp up strikes.

The President’s comments come at a time of immense domestic and global pressure.

With oil prices hitting $100 a barrel and the strategic Strait of Hormuz effectively blocked by Iranian forces, Trump expressed frustration with the slow pace of allied support.

Trump expressed frustration with the slow pace of allied support
Trump expressed frustration with the slow pace of allied support

He claimed that while Tehran is desperate to negotiate, he is holding out for a “very solid” agreement to ensure they abandon all nuclear ambitions.

“Iran wants to make a deal and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet” Trump told reporters, despite Iranian officials publicly denying that any ceasefire talks are underway.

The conflict which began on February 28, has now expanded into a “victory phase” according to Israeli officials as ground operations begin in southern Lebanon.

Despite this moment of doubt, Trump remains defiant against critics warning that the US will “be bombing the hell out of” Iran’s coast until global shipping lanes are reopened.

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