Mojtaba Khamenei ‘secretly’ flies to Russia for ‘serious’ injury, amid death rumours 

Iran’s new supreme leader allegedly flown to Russia for life-saving leg surgery after nearly killed in a US airstrike.
According to Metro, despite US reports that he is was killed in the strike, Mojtaba Khamenei recently issued a blood-thirsty statement demanding revenge on the US and its allies.
Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida reported that the new Ayoatollah had been pulled out of the bunker strike that killed his wife, mother, father and son and snuck him out of Iran for a top secret surgery.
The secret evacuation saw the new, but badly injured, Iranian leader was flown to Moscow on a Russian military aircraft.
Khamenei then allegedly received a ‘successful’ operation in one of Vladimir Putin’s presidential palaces.
Reports range from a fractured foot and minor lacerations to his face, to the loss of a leg or even Khamenei being placed in a coma.
Al-Jarida said its unverified information came from a “high-ranking source close to the new Iranian Supreme Leader.”
Iran has said the new Ayatollah is alive after Donald Trump suggested he heard the newly chosen supreme leader was “not.”
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi wrote, “The leader of the revolution is in good health and is fully managing the situation.”
Mojtaba Khamenei was selected to replace his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in the top role last week after the US and Israel carried out a targeted assassination at the beginning of the war.