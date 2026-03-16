News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Iran war triggers Gulf doubts over US protection

Gulf states remain in close consultation with everyone as they are eyeing for further measures

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Iran war triggers Gulf doubts over US protection
Iran war triggers Gulf doubts over US protection

Founder of the Shaikh Group Salman Shaikh stated that the US-Israeli war on Iran is prompting Gulf states to reassess Washington’s role as their major security guarantor.

In conversation with Al Jazeera, the Doha-based analyst stated the conflict has raised questions in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)regarding the extent of US protection in the region.

He stated, “We see the simple fact is that the US has not been able to protect the GCC states.”

Shaikh further mentioned that frustration with Iran runs deep among Gulf governments.

“That’s not to say that the GCC is not mad with Iran for what they’ve done”, he stated, adding that Tehran must walk carefully due to escalating tensions.

Simultaneously, he stated Gulf states remain in close consultation with everyone as they are eyeing for further measures.

“While they’re talking to each other, for sure they have to know that if they’re not more united … they’re probably going to face more threats,” Shaikh stated, highlighting discussions regarding stronger regional alliances among Gulf leaders.

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