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  • By Bushra Saleem
News

India hospital fire: Intensive care unit blaze at Cuttack hospital kills 10

Cuttack hospital deadly fire cause revealed after 10 die in intensive care unit

  • By Bushra Saleem
India hospital fire: Intensive care unit blaze at Cuttack hospital kills 10
India hospital fire: Intensive care unit blaze at Cuttack hospital kills 10

At least 10 people have been killed in a fire that broke out in the trauma care unit of a hospital in the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

According to Al Jazeera, the fire, which started early on Monday on the first floor of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in the city of Cuttack, was likely caused by a short circuit, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi told ⁠reporters after visiting the hospital.

At least 11 staff members suffered burns as they tried to save patients.

“Medical staff and security personnel ⁠risked their lives in rescuing the patients,” Majhi said. “During this, they too sustained ⁠injuries, and they too are under treatment.”

The chief minister added that he had ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident and said strict action would be taken against anyone found responsible.

Twenty-three patients had been receiving medical care in the intensive care unit and 10 of them died ⁠while being shifted to a safer area away from the fire.

Five people were critically wounded, but ⁠it was not clear if it was from the fire or earlier injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident “deeply painful” in a post on social media and offered his condolences to the families of the victims. He also announced compensation of $2,160 to affected families.

Building fires are common in India due to a lack of firefighting equipment and a routine disregard for safety regulations. Electrical short circuits, often caused by poorly maintained wiring, remain the leading cause of fires.

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