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  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Is Netanyahu alive? New mocking cafe video sparks AI debate

Benjamin Netanyahu breaks silence on death reports in new video but ignites AI-generated rumours

  • By Bushra Saleem
Is Netanyahu alive? New mocking cafe video sparks AI debate
Is Netanyahu alive? New mocking cafe video sparks AI debate

Benjamin Netanyahu finally broke his silence on claims about his death, but the new video failed to end AI-generated debate.

According to Times of Israel, after conspiracy theories spread across social media that he had been killed in an Iranian strike, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu releases a video mocking the rumor.

Ordering coffee at a cafe, he says “I am dead… for coffee,” using a common Hebrew phrase that roughly translates to loving something to death.

“I love my nation to death,” he says, “and how they are conducting themselves.”

He also holds up both hands to show that he has 10 fingers, after rumors that his televised Thursday press conference was an AI version of him.

One of the false claims on anti-Israel social media accounts was that the footage from the press conference showed him with six fingers on one hand.

Netanyahu says that Israelis should leave their homes for a breath of fresh air, but remain near shelters. He also promises that government restrictions on activity will be lifted as much as possible.

However, the video itself quickly became the subject of further speculation after Grok, the chatbot developed by xAI, responded to a user query by claiming the clip was AI-generated.

In a follow-up response, Grok reportedly described the video as a “100% deepfake,” intensifying online debate.

However, Israeli government has not yet commented on the fresh AI claims spreading on social media.

The rumours about Netanyahu’s death began spreading online after the recent escalation between Israel and Iran.

Social media posts falsely suggested that the Israeli leader had been assassinated following military strikes linked to the ongoing conflict in the region.

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