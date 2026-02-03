Nipah virus outbreak in India triggers new screenings across Asia

A recent outbreak of the dangerous Nipah virus in India has raised concerns across Asia.
The virus is highly lethal with a fatality rate ranging from 40% to 75% in humans.
In response to the outbreak, countries including Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan and Singapore have implemented new screenings and testing procedures after at least two deaths reported in the Indian state of West Bengal this month.
Nipah virus is particularly dangerous as there is currently no approved vaccine.
What is Nipah virus?
Nipah virus is a henipavirus that can spread from animals to humans.
The virus can be transmitted by touching infected animals like bats and pigs, eating or drinking contaminated items or via close contact with the infected person.
Symptoms of Nipah virus
Nipah virus can cause mild symptoms like pneumonia but the most serious concern is encephalitis, a dangerous inflammation of the brain.
The people infected with Nipah virus can also experience fever, breathing difficulties, seizures, loss of consciousness, severe headaches, inability to move limb, jerky movements and sudden changes in behaviour.
The virus shows symptoms within 4 days to 3 weeks of infection and about half of those who develop severe illness may die.