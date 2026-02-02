'The Devil Wears Prada 2' trailer confirms Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt's reunion  

Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are returning with their powerhouse performances in the upcoming film, The Devil Wears Prada 2. 

On Sunday, February 1st, Anne Hathaway took to her Instagram account to release the official trailer of her new movie, which sent fans into a frenzy.

"GIRD YOUR LOINSSSSS! The Devil Wears Prada 2 arrives in theatres May 1," the Mother Mary actress excitedly wrote in the caption.

The viral trailer revealed that Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Anne will be reprising their roles from the iconic 2006 comedy-drama movie.

Notably, the trailer for the movie reveals its most popular scene, which features a crucial meeting between The Smashing Machine star and the Interstellar actress.

In the first part of the film, Meryl portrayed the role of Miranda Priestly, while Emily played the character of Emily Charlton, and Anne was a young, aspiring journalist as Andrea Sachs.

The trailer keeps its new cast, including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora, largely in the shadows.

For those unaware, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is slated to be released on May 1st, 2026. 

