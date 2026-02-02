World
  By Fatima Nadeem
World

Scotland weather warnings: Yellow alerts for snow, strong winds issued

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across the region

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Scotland weather warnings: Yellow alerts for snow, strong winds issued
Scotland weather warnings: Yellow alerts for snow, strong winds issued 

Parts of Scotland are bracing for fresh snowfall and strong winds as the Met Office issued yellow weather alerts across the region.

One of yellow warning covered a wide area stretching north from Stirling, including Perth, Fife, Aviemore, Inverness and the Highlands, reaching as far as the Orkney Islands.

The first snow warning starts at midnight on Tuesday, February 3 and will last until 3 pm on Wednesday, February 4 while the Shetland Islands have a separate warning from 6pm Tuesday until the end of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued an official flood warning for the Churchill Barriers area in the Orkney Islands.

There is also a chance of minor flooding in Tayside and Angus.

Sepa spokesperson wrote on its website, “Localised coastal impacts are possible in Orkney and up the east coast from high wave overtopping at times of high tide."

It further added, “Localised river flooding impacts are also possible in eastern Tayside and Angus resulting in flooding to low lying land and roads.”

Considering this, CalMac ferries warned of possible delays or cancellation while ScotRail also advised passengers to check their train schedules before traveling.

