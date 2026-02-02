Chappell Roan to Heidi Klum: Most daring looks of 2026 Grammys

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards that took place on Sunday, February 1, saw many bold attires donned by famous faces.
Like every year, this year too many celebrities such as Chappell Roan and Heidi opted for bold, and sheer look for their red-carpet appearance at the red-carpet of 2026 Grammys.
Here’s a list of all the celebrities who opted for a daring look at star-studded night:
Chappell Roan
Roan’s unique topless gown was talk of the town!
The 27-year-old singer donned a nipple-ringing dress, a custom Mugler, styled by Genesis Webb.
It was deep-red chiffon sheer gown draped from her nipple rings.
She completed her bold look with a matching cape and gold choker.
Kelsey Merritt
The model showed her skin to the fullest via see-through look.
Merritt, who opted for mauve lips, and minimal eye makeup, sizzled in a sheer black dress by Victoria Secret.
Heidi Klum
Klum stunned everyone by donning a skin-tight custom beige latex dress.
Her nipple-baring latex gown was by Berlin designer Marina Hoermanseder, who specialises in leather looks with "fetish elements".
Karol G
The Colombian singer and songwriter looked ravishing in an icy baby blue lace gown by designer Paolo Sebastian.
Her looks were indeed a perfect blend of sensuality and sophistication.
Sombr
Last but not the least, the singer, songwriter, and record producer stole the show at the 2026 Grammys with his daring dressing.
The singer, born as Shane Michael Boose, donned a shimmery silver custom Valentino silver suit layered over a lace shirt.