Justin Bieber reveals jaw-dropping tattoo after gazing at ex Selena Gomez ink

  By Salima Bhutto
Justin Bieber is making round on social media, not because of his viral Grammys performance wearing boxers but for something else.

Bieber recently revealed a jaw-dropping tattoo months after being caught gazing at his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez’s ink.

The 31-year-old singer, who returned to the star-studded ceremony after four years of absence, took to the stage to perform at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1.

During his performance of his Yukon song, the Sorry crooner’s new tattoo Bieber’s face on his back was noticed by many social media users.

Interestingly, the Baby hitmaker’s never-before-seen tattoo seemed to resemble his wife’s face, Hailey Bieber.

The news comes a few months after the singer, who shares a son with the model-wife, in a viral clip was filmed wistfully gazing at the ink, seemingly yearning for his former lady love.

It’s worth mentioning here that the Swag singer yearnfully looked at the tattoo, his wife was sitting right next to him and saw him staring at the ink.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez officially broke up in 2018 after years of an on-and-off-again relationship.

The crooner later married Hailey Bieber in 2018, meanwhile, the Love You Like a Love Song songstress, tied the knot to Benny Blanco in September 2025.

