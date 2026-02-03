Real reason behind Arijit Singh‘s shocking retirement decision revealed

The real reason behind Arijit Singh's shocking decision to retire from playback singing has been revealed by Palash Sen.
The singer, who has been part of the industry for over two decades, penned a long note in this regard on his Instagram, revealing his own journey with Bollywood.
According to Sen, he understands exactly what may have prompted the Hamari Adhuri Kahani singer’s decision.
He began, “24 years back this day or perhaps on 2nd Feb, my first film as an actor , FILHAAL, was released .. it was a flop ..”
According to Sen, he was written off badly by most critics and trolled by most filmy people.
As per him, the experience gave him memories he still cherishes despite the setbacks as he got to work with “amazing” Sushmita Sen, and Tabu.
Sen also drawe a parallel between his own past experience and Singh’s decision, saying, “The truth is i know why my bro, Arijit is quitting film playback..i was there way back & i chose my own path..the path, that i know, Arijit will now walk on.”
In the end, Palash Sen also clarified that his choice was to remain a singer while staying away from Bollywood.
On January 27, 2026, Arijit Singh took to his Instagram Story and announced his retirement from Bollywood playback singing.
According to him, he would no longer accept new assignments to sing for films, marking the end of a major chapter in his career.