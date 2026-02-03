Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Health

GPs in Victoria set to receive skilled training for better diagnosis of ADHD

As per the government, nearly 150 GPs will learn skills for improved and safe diagnosis of ADHD

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
GPs in Victoria set to receive skilled training for better diagnosis of ADHD
GPs in Victoria set to receive skilled training for better diagnosis of ADHD

General practitioners in Victoria are set to receive professional training to diagnose and treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in both adults and children, aiming to reduce long wait times and unaffordable costs.

As per the government, nearly 150 GPs will learn skills for improved and safe diagnosis of ADHD, offer treatment and prescriptions, with legislation to be introduced to parliament by the end of 2026.

Notably, the government has made a massive investment of $750,000 to fund accredited training, which is likely to end later this year, with the first cohort starting in September.

Premier Jacinta Allan stated the change aims to simplify ADHD care and make it more accessible and affordable, saying, "No child or family should be left behind because the system is too complex, too hard or too expensive."

GPs will also be encouraged to treat the disease via lifestyle-related strategies and referrals for behavioural therapy, psychology and educational support.

Royal Australian College of GPs (RACGP) co-deputy chair Aadhil Aziz welcomed the significant move; however, stressed the need for further consultation on how training would operate.

He called the initiative “a start” and urged the adoption of a national framework.

Currently in Victoria, only psychiatrists can diagnose adults with ADHD, while children are required to seek paediatric or psychiatric care.

As per, RACGP, nearly 10% of children and 6% of adults are affected by ADHD, with assessments costing up to $2,000.

The government said medication prescribing would continue to be monitored through the SafeScript system to prevent misuse.

Nipah virus outbreak in India triggers new screenings across Asia
Nipah virus outbreak in India triggers new screenings across Asia
Cape Verde stomach bug turns holiday into horror after four Brits die
Cape Verde stomach bug turns holiday into horror after four Brits die
Does HRT ease menopause-related memory and mood symptoms?
Does HRT ease menopause-related memory and mood symptoms?
Why doing different physical activities could boost longevity?
Why doing different physical activities could boost longevity?
Salty drinking water tied to hypertension risk: Review
Salty drinking water tied to hypertension risk: Review
Sleeping without pillow? Experts say it may assist protect vision in glaucoma
Sleeping without pillow? Experts say it may assist protect vision in glaucoma
Is Tylenol safe for babies under age of 1?
Is Tylenol safe for babies under age of 1?
How late night sleepers endanger their heart health?
How late night sleepers endanger their heart health?
Nearly 100 children found to be harmed by GOSH surgeon, review
Nearly 100 children found to be harmed by GOSH surgeon, review
Pakistan tightens surveillance to curb deadly Nipah virus
Pakistan tightens surveillance to curb deadly Nipah virus
Does reducing salt in prepared foods promote health?
Does reducing salt in prepared foods promote health?
Nipah virus outbreak: Here's everything to know about deadly virus
Nipah virus outbreak: Here's everything to know about deadly virus

Popular News

Kangana Ranaut reacts to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's files

Kangana Ranaut reacts to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's files
7 minutes ago
Imran Khan calls marriage with Avantika Malik ‘Unhealthy’

Imran Khan calls marriage with Avantika Malik ‘Unhealthy’

44 minutes ago
'KPop Demon Hunters' trio to perform 'Golden' at THIS prestigious event next

'KPop Demon Hunters' trio to perform 'Golden' at THIS prestigious event next

53 minutes ago