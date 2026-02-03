GPs in Victoria set to receive skilled training for better diagnosis of ADHD

General practitioners in Victoria are set to receive professional training to diagnose and treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in both adults and children, aiming to reduce long wait times and unaffordable costs.
As per the government, nearly 150 GPs will learn skills for improved and safe diagnosis of ADHD, offer treatment and prescriptions, with legislation to be introduced to parliament by the end of 2026.
Notably, the government has made a massive investment of $750,000 to fund accredited training, which is likely to end later this year, with the first cohort starting in September.
Premier Jacinta Allan stated the change aims to simplify ADHD care and make it more accessible and affordable, saying, "No child or family should be left behind because the system is too complex, too hard or too expensive."
GPs will also be encouraged to treat the disease via lifestyle-related strategies and referrals for behavioural therapy, psychology and educational support.
Royal Australian College of GPs (RACGP) co-deputy chair Aadhil Aziz welcomed the significant move; however, stressed the need for further consultation on how training would operate.
He called the initiative “a start” and urged the adoption of a national framework.
Currently in Victoria, only psychiatrists can diagnose adults with ADHD, while children are required to seek paediatric or psychiatric care.
As per, RACGP, nearly 10% of children and 6% of adults are affected by ADHD, with assessments costing up to $2,000.
The government said medication prescribing would continue to be monitored through the SafeScript system to prevent misuse.