Harry Styles' phone-free Manchester concert to stream on Netflix this weekend

Harry Styles has a busy weekend planned for himself and his fans!
The One Direction alum's concert film, Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester will be available to stream on Netflix from Saturday, March 8, at 3 p.m. ET [12 p.m. PT, 7 p.m. GMT], just two days after his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, drops on March 6.
In the teaser of the film, Harry and his band could be seen rehearsing for the upcoming concert, and the 32-year-old could be seen mimicking Netflix's iconic "tudum" sound.
The Manchester gig takes place the same Friday at Co-op Live, making it his first full performance in nearly three years and the first time fans will have a chance to hear his new album live.
Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester will also be the Watermelon Sugar crooner's first concert film to premiere on any streaming platform.
Produced by Fulwell Entertainment, the special captures the one-night album release show, putting it on Netflix just 48 hours later.
Some hectic days are awaiting Harry, with album release and a show on Friday, the film on Sunday and the Saturday Night Live hosting gig the following weekend, where he will also double as the musical guest.
This comes after Harry Styles performed Aperture, the album's lead single, at the 2026 BRIT Awards in Manchester on February 28.