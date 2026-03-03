News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

Harry Styles' phone-free Manchester concert to stream on Netflix this weekend

The 'Matilda' crooner has a planned Manchester gig on the day his new album drops

  • By Hania Jamil
Harry Styles phone-free Manchester concert to stream on Netflix this weekend
Harry Styles' phone-free Manchester concert to stream on Netflix this weekend

Harry Styles has a busy weekend planned for himself and his fans!

The One Direction alum's concert film, Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester will be available to stream on Netflix from Saturday, March 8, at 3 p.m. ET [12 p.m. PT, 7 p.m. GMT], just two days after his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, drops on March 6.

In the teaser of the film, Harry and his band could be seen rehearsing for the upcoming concert, and the 32-year-old could be seen mimicking Netflix's iconic "tudum" sound.


The Manchester gig takes place the same Friday at Co-op Live, making it his first full performance in nearly three years and the first time fans will have a chance to hear his new album live.

Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester will also be the Watermelon Sugar crooner's first concert film to premiere on any streaming platform.

Produced by Fulwell Entertainment, the special captures the one-night album release show, putting it on Netflix just 48 hours later.

Some hectic days are awaiting Harry, with album release and a show on Friday, the film on Sunday and the Saturday Night Live hosting gig the following weekend, where he will also double as the musical guest.

This comes after Harry Styles performed Aperture, the album's lead single, at the 2026 BRIT Awards in Manchester on February 28.

D4vd's friend makes emotional admission after singer confirmed as 'target' in probe
D4vd's friend makes emotional admission after singer confirmed as 'target' in probe
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton take romance to next level with secret getaway
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton take romance to next level with secret getaway
Taylor Swift leaves fans 'crying' with special announcement amid wedding date buzz
Taylor Swift leaves fans 'crying' with special announcement amid wedding date buzz
Billie Eilish confesses Justin Bieber obsession after he marks his 32nd birthday
Billie Eilish confesses Justin Bieber obsession after he marks his 32nd birthday
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs legal drama takes new turn after major decision
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs legal drama takes new turn after major decision
Tom Holland enjoys shopping in first appearance amid Zendaya wedding buzz
Tom Holland enjoys shopping in first appearance amid Zendaya wedding buzz
Zendaya's mom speaks out on surprise wedding rumors with Tom Holland
Zendaya's mom speaks out on surprise wedding rumors with Tom Holland
Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen DeGeneres and others linked to cannibalism in Epstein files
Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen DeGeneres and others linked to cannibalism in Epstein files
Bruce Campbell, ‘Evil Dead’ actor, reveals his ‘incurable’ cancer diagnosis
Bruce Campbell, ‘Evil Dead’ actor, reveals his ‘incurable’ cancer diagnosis
Cillian Murphy brings Tommy Shelby back at 'Peaky Blinders' film premiere
Cillian Murphy brings Tommy Shelby back at 'Peaky Blinders' film premiere
Justin Timberlake takes legal action to block DUI body cam video after arrest
Justin Timberlake takes legal action to block DUI body cam video after arrest
Todd Meadows, ‘Deadliest Catch’ star, dies tragically during filming at age 25
Todd Meadows, ‘Deadliest Catch’ star, dies tragically during filming at age 25

Popular News

Apple unveils M4 iPad Air with excellent upgrades: Check details

Apple unveils M4 iPad Air with excellent upgrades: Check details

38 minutes ago
Breast cancer cases increase, deaths toll to rise worldwide

Breast cancer cases increase, deaths toll to rise worldwide
an hour ago
Harry Styles' phone-free Manchester concert to stream on Netflix this weekend

Harry Styles' phone-free Manchester concert to stream on Netflix this weekend
2 hours ago