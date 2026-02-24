News
  By Syeda Fazeelat
Is muscle strengthening linked to longevity among older women?

Scientists stressed that it’s not mandatory to hit the gym to build strength and muscle mass

Have you ever thought about the significance of muscle strengthening and its impact on longevity among senior citizens?

A recent study published in JAMA Network Open found that older women with increased strength were at a reduced risk of dying during an eight-year follow-up.

For the study, scientists tracked nearly 5,500 women between 63-99 years of age. The women underwent strength tests, and were later on followed for nearly eight years.

Results indicated that women with increased muscle strength had reduced risk of death if they weren’t receiving their recommended amount of weekly exercise.

Lead researcher Michael LaMonte stated, “Because women ages 80 and older are the fastest-growing U.S. age group, the importance of monitoring and maintaining muscular strength will have huge public health implications in the coming decades.”

Importantly, women didn’t have to look like lean bodybuilders to benefit from their strength.

“We also showed that differences in body size did not explain the muscular strength relationship with death,” LaMonte added.

“When we scaled the strength measures to body weight and even to lean body mass, there remained significantly lower mortality.”

To clear the misconception, scientists stressed that it’s not mandatory to hit the gym to build strength and muscle mass.

“Even using soup cans or books as a form of resistance provides stimulus to skeletal muscles and could be used by individuals for whom other options are not feasible,” LaMonte said.

Furthermore, the team urged seniors to consult with their healthcare professionals ahead of starting strength-training exercises and hit their desired goals.

