Most expensive country for high school education revealed

A new report revealed the country where high school comes with the highest price tag in the world.
Australia has been identified as the most expensive country for high school education.
The high costs are driven by the large number of students enrolled in private school which charge significantly higher fees than usual.
As per MailUK, Australian families spend $4,957 annually per child on high school which is nearly four times higher than the average of $1,262 in 38 developed countries.
Families who choose private schools for their children face much higher coasts with fees going up to $55,000 per child each year.
Despite the high costs, a large portion of Australian students of over 40% attend private schools which is the second-highest rate among developed countries after Chile.
"Despite Australian private schools sometimes charging fees as high as $55,000 per year, that price tag far from guarantees a better education," the report from the Australia Institute said.
The report further added, "In primary school NAPLAN results, public schools perform better than Catholic schools and on par with independent schools, once socio-economic background is adjusted for."
A major difference between private and public schools in Australia is the better facilities and extracurricular activities they provide due to both high tuition fees and government fundings.