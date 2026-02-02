World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
World

Most expensive country for high school education revealed

New research revealed the most expensive developed country for high school education

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Most expensive country for high school education revealed
Most expensive country for high school education revealed

A new report revealed the country where high school comes with the highest price tag in the world.

Australia has been identified as the most expensive country for high school education.

The high costs are driven by the large number of students enrolled in private school which charge significantly higher fees than usual.

As per MailUK, Australian families spend $4,957 annually per child on high school which is nearly four times higher than the average of $1,262 in 38 developed countries.

Families who choose private schools for their children face much higher coasts with fees going up to $55,000 per child each year.

Despite the high costs, a large portion of Australian students of over 40% attend private schools which is the second-highest rate among developed countries after Chile.

"Despite Australian private schools sometimes charging fees as high as $55,000 per year, that price tag far from guarantees a better education," the report from the Australia Institute said.

The report further added, "In primary school NAPLAN results, public schools perform better than Catholic schools and on par with independent schools, once socio-economic background is adjusted for."

A major difference between private and public schools in Australia is the better facilities and extracurricular activities they provide due to both high tuition fees and government fundings.

Sheikh Hasina, her Labour MP niece sentenced in Bangladesh corruption case
Sheikh Hasina, her Labour MP niece sentenced in Bangladesh corruption case
Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC's anchor Savannah reported missing in Arizona
Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC's anchor Savannah reported missing in Arizona
Steve Wright pleads guilty to teen girl's murder after more than 25 years
Steve Wright pleads guilty to teen girl's murder after more than 25 years
Trump slams Grammy host Trevor Noah over Epstein joke, threatens lawsuit
Trump slams Grammy host Trevor Noah over Epstein joke, threatens lawsuit
Melania Trump documentary smashes a decade-old box office record
Melania Trump documentary smashes a decade-old box office record
Barack Obama celebrates 100 years of Black History with tribute to MLK
Barack Obama celebrates 100 years of Black History with tribute to MLK
Lord Mandelson quits Labour Party amid Epstein files controversy
Lord Mandelson quits Labour Party amid Epstein files controversy
Elon Musk attends Trump aide's wedding holding hands with Shivon Zilis
Elon Musk attends Trump aide's wedding holding hands with Shivon Zilis
Little boy, Liam Conejo Ramos released from ICE custody
Little boy, Liam Conejo Ramos released from ICE custody
Lord Mandelson issues statement over alleged Epstein payments
Lord Mandelson issues statement over alleged Epstein payments
Epstein files spark resignation of Slovakia's national security adviser
Epstein files spark resignation of Slovakia's national security adviser
DR Congo mine collapse: Over 200 people including children killed
DR Congo mine collapse: Over 200 people including children killed

Popular News

Scotland weather warnings: Yellow alerts for snow, strong winds issued

Scotland weather warnings: Yellow alerts for snow, strong winds issued

23 minutes ago
George Russell sets sights on F1 showdown with Verstappen, Norris

George Russell sets sights on F1 showdown with Verstappen, Norris
2 hours ago
Beatrice, Eugenie break silence on Sarah Ferguson's cosy emails to Epstein

Beatrice, Eugenie break silence on Sarah Ferguson's cosy emails to Epstein
5 hours ago