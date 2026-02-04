Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

Spotify introduces offline lyrics and global translation support

Spotify’s new updates are currently available for iOS and Android devices globally for both free and Premium users

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Spotify introduces offline lyrics and global translation support
Spotify introduces offline lyrics and global translation support

In a significant update, Spotify has announced an upgrade to its in-app lyrics feature, increasing its accessibility for global users.

With this updade, premium users has received the ability to view lyrics when offline, and relocating the feature in the app.

Moreover, the Lyrics section has received a redesign update, as it will now appear directly below the album artwork.

This update has increased user engagement, as per Spotify. Users will still be capable of sharing lyric snippets on social media from the “Now Playing” screen.

Additionally, lyrics translations, initially released in 2022, is now available worldwide. That’s an expansion from the 25 markets supported last year. When translations are available, you can tap the translate icon on the lyrics card to see the translation appear beneath the original lyrics.

Spotify has experimented with lyrics access in the past, including briefly restricting the feature in 2024, sparking criticism.

After rolling back those limits, Spotify has focused on enhancements instead of restrictions.

Availability

Spotify’s new updates are currently available for iOS and Android devices globally for both free and Premium users, with offline lyrics exclusive to subscribers.

Intel announces plans to enter into GPU market, challenging Nvidia
Intel announces plans to enter into GPU market, challenging Nvidia
SpaceX acquired xAI: Taking AI race beyond Earth
SpaceX acquired xAI: Taking AI race beyond Earth
WhatsApp brings exciting Status Reaction Stickers feature: Check details
WhatsApp brings exciting Status Reaction Stickers feature: Check details
Adobe Animate to shut down on THIS date as company shifts focus to AI
Adobe Animate to shut down on THIS date as company shifts focus to AI
WhatsApp introduces 'insightful' update for Channel
WhatsApp introduces 'insightful' update for Channel
Musk’s Grok receives major relief after explicit sexual content controversy
Musk’s Grok receives major relief after explicit sexual content controversy
Nvidia CEO rejects ongoing reports of delays in $100B OpenAI investment
Nvidia CEO rejects ongoing reports of delays in $100B OpenAI investment
Apple’s foldable iPhone may pressure Samsung to raise Galaxy battery capacity
Apple’s foldable iPhone may pressure Samsung to raise Galaxy battery capacity
Anthropic rolls out agentic plug-ins to Cowork
Anthropic rolls out agentic plug-ins to Cowork
WhatsApp now shows forward count for channel updates in Android Beta
WhatsApp now shows forward count for channel updates in Android Beta
Instagram could soon allow to leave anyone’s Close Friends lists
Instagram could soon allow to leave anyone’s Close Friends lists
OpenAI to secure funding of $50B from Amazon: Report
OpenAI to secure funding of $50B from Amazon: Report

Popular News

Spotify introduces offline lyrics and global translation support

Spotify introduces offline lyrics and global translation support
an hour ago
King Charles takes swift action against Andrew amid growing pressure: ‘enough’

King Charles takes swift action against Andrew amid growing pressure: ‘enough’
3 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra to reprise iconic roles in new films 'Don 3' 'Krrish 4'?

Priyanka Chopra to reprise iconic roles in new films 'Don 3' 'Krrish 4'?

5 hours ago