Spotify introduces offline lyrics and global translation support

In a significant update, Spotify has announced an upgrade to its in-app lyrics feature, increasing its accessibility for global users.
With this updade, premium users has received the ability to view lyrics when offline, and relocating the feature in the app.
Moreover, the Lyrics section has received a redesign update, as it will now appear directly below the album artwork.
This update has increased user engagement, as per Spotify. Users will still be capable of sharing lyric snippets on social media from the “Now Playing” screen.
Additionally, lyrics translations, initially released in 2022, is now available worldwide. That’s an expansion from the 25 markets supported last year. When translations are available, you can tap the translate icon on the lyrics card to see the translation appear beneath the original lyrics.
Spotify has experimented with lyrics access in the past, including briefly restricting the feature in 2024, sparking criticism.
After rolling back those limits, Spotify has focused on enhancements instead of restrictions.
Availability
Spotify’s new updates are currently available for iOS and Android devices globally for both free and Premium users, with offline lyrics exclusive to subscribers.