ByteDance holds release of recently announced video AI model

ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent, has reportedly suspended the release of its new video-generation model, Seedance 2.0.
This move follows some copyright disputes with major Hollywood studios and streaming platforms, as per The Information,
In February, ByteDance stated that it would take some preventive measures for the unauthorized use of intellectual property on Seedance 2.0, after receiving threats of legal actions from different studios.
Last month, Disney accused the company of using its characters to train its AI-powered model without any consent.
ByteDance, which officially announced the cutting-edge AI-centric model in February, stated that the system is aimed at professional film, e-commerce and advertising use, underscoring its excellent capabilities and potential.
Seedance 2.0 has garnered significant attention after being compared with DeepSeek, a Chinese AI company, which develops models rivaling those of Anthropic and OpenAI.
Notably, the upcoming model has received immense praise from tech executives, including Elon Musk, and others.
ByteDance was preparing to make it available to customers across the globe in mid-March, but the company has now suspended those plans, according to The Information.
Currently, ByteDance's legal team is preparing to detect and resolve potential legal issues and engineers are adding safeguards to prevent the model from generating content that may lead to more intellectual property violations.
ByteDance has yet to officially confirm the report.