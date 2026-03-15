News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

ByteDance holds release of recently announced video AI model

Seedance 2.0 suspension reportedly comes after copyright disputes with some companies

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
ByteDance holds release of recently announced video AI model
ByteDance holds release of recently announced video AI model

ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent, has reportedly suspended the release of its new video-generation model, Seedance ​2.0.

This move follows some copyright disputes with major Hollywood studios ‌and streaming platforms, as per The Information,

In February, ByteDance stated that it would take some preventive measures for the unauthorized use of intellectual property on Seedance 2.0, after receiving threats of legal actions from different studios.

Last month, Disney accused the company of using its characters to train its AI-powered model without any consent.

ByteDance, which officially announced the cutting-edge AI-centric ‌⁠model in February, stated that the system is aimed at professional film, e-commerce and advertising use, underscoring its excellent capabilities and potential.

Seedance 2.0 has garnered significant attention after being compared with DeepSeek, ​a Chinese AI ⁠company, which develops models rivaling those of Anthropic and OpenAI.

Notably, the upcoming model has received immense praise from tech executives, including Elon Musk, and others.

ByteDance was preparing to make it available to customers across the globe in mid-March, but the company has now suspended those plans, according to The Information.

Currently, ByteDance's legal team is ⁠preparing ​to detect and resolve potential legal issues and ​engineers are adding safeguards to prevent the model from generating content that may lead to more intellectual ​property violations.

ByteDance has yet to officially confirm the report.

Instagram to remove end-to-end encryption from May 8
Instagram to remove end-to-end encryption from May 8
Facebook introduces advanced features to detect impersonators
Facebook introduces advanced features to detect impersonators
Meta to lay off nearly 20% workforce: Here's reason behind it
Meta to lay off nearly 20% workforce: Here's reason behind it
Spotify introduces highly-requested personalisation feature for beta testers
Spotify introduces highly-requested personalisation feature for beta testers
Amazon announces Prime Video Ultra tier only for US users
Amazon announces Prime Video Ultra tier only for US users
Google Maps introduces major redesign update in years
Google Maps introduces major redesign update in years
Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen to exit after 18 years at company
Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen to exit after 18 years at company
Apple’s foldable iPhone features, price leaked: Details inside
Apple’s foldable iPhone features, price leaked: Details inside
Google brings Gemini-powered features to Docs, Sheets, more: Here’s what to know
Google brings Gemini-powered features to Docs, Sheets, more: Here’s what to know
Is Instagram down right now? Users experience widespread outage
Is Instagram down right now? Users experience widespread outage
ChatGPT can help identify songs with Shazam: Here's how it works
ChatGPT can help identify songs with Shazam: Here's how it works
NASA's 1,300-lb spacecraft to reenter Earth after 14 years: Could debris hit people?
NASA's 1,300-lb spacecraft to reenter Earth after 14 years: Could debris hit people?

Popular News

Musk announces timeline for Tesla's mega AI chip fab project

Musk announces timeline for Tesla's mega AI chip fab project

25 seconds ago
Kim Jong Un observes rocket test with daughter amid US-South Korea drills

Kim Jong Un observes rocket test with daughter amid US-South Korea drills
2 hours ago
Kajol speaks blunt truth about social media: ‘I’ve drawn my line very clearly’

Kajol speaks blunt truth about social media: ‘I’ve drawn my line very clearly’
3 hours ago