Apple unveils AirPods Max with cutting-edge features: Check price

Apple has officially launched second-generation AirPods, incorporated with a variety of cutting-edge features, over five years following the release of the first variant.
The update marks the company’s first major refresh of the over-ear headphones since their 2020 debut, as the Cupertino-based tech giant brings an array of advanced features and enhanced noise cancellation, aiming to outdo its rivals, including Japan's Sony Group , Bose and Sennheiser in the premium headphones market.
Apple AirPods Max features
The recently introduced Apple's in-house H2 chip, which runs the latest range of AirPods devices, and it will be available to pre order from March 25 in over 30 countries, with retail accessibility starting from early next month.
Moreover, it includes a comprehensive suite of other advanced features to offers an acoustic listening experience, including enhanced active noise cancellation, better microphone system, Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness and Live Translation.
In terms of compatibility, AirPods Max 2 supports improved-resolution lossless audio when connected via USB-C, targeting music creators and professional users for higher fidelity audio,
AirPods Max intelligent features
AirPods Max 2 brings more intelligent and convenient features, including Conversation awareness, Siri interactions, Voice isolation, camera remote, Studio-quality audio recording, Loud sound reduction, personalized Volume, ensuring an enhanced listening experience.
AirPods Max price
Apple’s AirPods Max is priced at $549.