Is X down? Users report widespread outage with app

X (formerly Twitter) has reportedly grappled with a severe outage today, affecting tens of thousands of users around the world.
As per Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, Elon Musk's owned platform experienced a major outage, with more than 40,000 reports of issues as of 11:53 a.m. ET on March 18, 2026.
The X outage hit during morning hours in the US, a high-traffic time for the platform.
Users from all across the globe, including the United States and United Kingdom reported that their feeds weren't updating, while some are facing trouble logging in, and other issues as well.
In the US, nearly 46% of users are unable to access the app, 30% reported feed/ timeline related issues, and the remaining 15% are unable to use the website.
This major X outage marks the fourth outage this year, which is followed by three previous disruptions on January 13, January 16, and February 16, 2026, which caused problems for thousands of users worldwide.
Notably, X has yet to officially address the outage.