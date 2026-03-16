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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Apple iPhone 18 Pro price leaked ahead of launch

Apple’s new iPhone 18 series is widely expected to be released in September

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Apple iPhone 18 Pro price leaked ahead of launch
Apple iPhone 18 Pro price leaked ahead of launch

Apple has reportedly switched its focus on the upcoming anticipated releases, including the flagship iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models.

A credible tipster, Ming-Chi Kuo, claimed the price for the upcoming model may remain static, which is likely to be released in the second half of the year.

The report comes as the prices of key components, including memory and chips continue to surge.

As per the tipster, the Cupertino-based tech giant may absorb some of the increased production cost instead of passing them on to consumers.

The strategy could assist the company in maintaining its market share while strengthening its broader ecosystem such as higher-margin services business.

A separate report from Jeff Pu is also having similar expectations. Pu indicated that the company could keep prices for the upcoming Pro models close to current levels by managing the cost tightly and negotiating better deals with the providers.

Currently, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro initiates at $1,099, while the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max costs $1,199.

Several other reports suggested that Apple has been negotiating with the leading memory supplier to secure favourable deals as demand for components surges due to the increased expansion of AI-powered infrastructure.

Apple’s new iPhone 18 series is widely expected to be released in September.

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