News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Google’s Personal Intelligence features now available for all US users

Personal Intelligence is accessible in AI Mode in Search, the Gemini app, and Gemini in Chrome

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Google’s Personal Intelligence features now available for all US users
Google’s Personal Intelligence features now available for all US users

In a significant update, Google has announced the expansion of Personal Intelligence, it’s feature that lets its AI-assistant to tailor its responses by connecting across different Google apps, including Google Photos, Gmail, and more to all users.

Previously, the feature was only accessible to paid subscribers, Personal Intelligence is accessible in AI Mode in Search, the Gemini app, and Gemini in Chrome.

As per the Alphabet-owned Google, “Whether you’re looking for a specific brand of sneakers you previously purchased, or planning a family getaway based on your hotel confirmations and past travel memories, Personal Intelligence helps you find exactly what you need without having to give all the context.”

Users will always have the option select if they want to connect the Google ecosystem or not, as Personal Intelligence is off by default.

With Personal Intelligence, AI Mode can perform a range of actions such as drawing on your hotel booking in Gmail and past travel memories in Google Photos to suggest a customized tour package with something for everyone.

It is pertinent to mention that Gemini doesn’t train directly on your Gmail inbox or Google Photos library, but the system is being trained on certain prompts in Gemini or AI Mode.

Availability

Personal Intelligence has already started to become available for free-tier users across the US.

Google mentioned that these experiences are only for personal Google accounts, and not for business or educational purposes.

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