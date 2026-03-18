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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

WhatsApp introduces ‘Guest chat’ feature for beta testers

WhatsApp’s Guest chats feature will allow conversations with non-users without wanting them to install a new app

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
WhatsApp introduces ‘Guest chat’ feature for beta testers
WhatsApp introduces ‘Guest chat’ feature for beta testers

The Meta-owned WhatsApp introduced a new feature, which is known as guest chat, which enables users to message people without any WhatsApp account.

Initially spotted in WhatsApp beta, the upcoming feature will allow conversations with non-users without wanting them to install a new app.

How Guest Chats Work

WhatsApp users can easily create a guest chat invite link from the “Invite a friend” section or from the bottom of the contact list, which can be shared via SMS, email, and other messaging apps to invite users to chat with them.

Guest chats use end-to-end encryption. When a guest joins, WhatsApp Web generates a unique identifier, ensuring enhanced privacy.

Users can also verify encryption via a QR code or security code. Moreover, guests agree to WhatsApp’s Terms of Service and can see the inviter’s phone number.

Notably, Guest chat users will see a “Guest” label that will appear in the top bar in the chat interface.

The WhatsApp user creates the invite link; however, the guest initiates the conversation.

Availability

WhatsApp’s Guest chats feature is currently accessible only to beta testers: however, the company is likely planning its broader expansion soon.

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