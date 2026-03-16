Micron to build new chip facility in ​Taiwan at newly acquired Tongluo site

US memory chipmanufacturer Micron Technology announced plans to build a second manufacturing facility in Taiwan at the recently acquired Tongluo site.
The site has been acquired from Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. The company is now aiming to expand supply of leading-edge DRAM products including high-bandwidth memory (HBM) to support significantly increasing demand for AI.
As per Micron, the acquisition of PSMC’s Tongluo P5 site has been completed successfully and it is now eyeing to built the second facility on similar scale to the existing fab in Miaoli County.
This move comes as the stock trades nearly $426.13, with larger 1-3 years of return and a year-to-date gain of 35.1%.
The company has seen a major spike of 15.1% gain over the past week, indicating the market core focus on developments AI and memory capacity.
Construction for the newly acquired site is set to kickoff by the end of fiscal 2026.
Notably, Micron has partnered with Applied Materials' process equipment expertise in one US hub, as AI workloads become more memory intensive.
Both companies are now planning to focus on the progress of DRAM, HBM, and NAND technologies for AI focused memory products.